The government of Cross River State has appealed to the new graduates of University of Calabar’s (UNICAL) Nursing Department not to relocate overseas.

Henry Ayuk, Commissioner for Health, speaking on Wednesday during the induction and oath-taking of the 229 graduands into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, said the health sector was in dire need of more hands as many nurses in the state’s service would retire later in the year.

The Commissioner, who urged the new intakes to abide by the ethics of the profession, said, “As you graduate, be assured that Cross River will employ anybody who comes as doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists.

“Please don’t ‘japa,’ we are encouraged by what the nursing profession can offer. It is the pillar of our well-being.

“Don’t be scared of working anywhere; abide by the ethics that govern this profession. We are aware that the condition of service is not that impressive, but we are working on that.”

Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, charged the newly inducted nurses to discharge their duties professionally.

Obi, who was represented by Angela Oyo-Ita, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) academic, reminded the graduands of their duty to serve humanity.

“You are here to take an oath on the ethics that you are going to abide by and anytime you violate the oath, your license will be taken away from you.

“Nursing is very dear to my heart. Go and make us proud and also remember your Alma Mata wherever you go,” she said.