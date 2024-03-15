Nine Soldiers Engaging In Criminal Activities Arrested In Lagos

The 81 Division Nigerian Army has apprehended nine individuals, suspected to be fake soldiers, engaging in criminal activities in Lagos State.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The suspects were said to be involved in various offenses, including performing illegal duties, providing unauthorised security services, and offering illegal escort services while wearing military uniforms.

The statement partly read: “The impostors who were paraded to the media on 13 March 2024 at Headquarters 81 Division NA, Victoria Island Lagos were identified as, Mr. Abua Jacob, Mr. Solomon Abraham, Mr. Mohammed Jemilu, Mr. Michael Omieh, Mr. Dauda Samuel, Mr. Bida Musa, Miss Esther Audu, and Miss Vivian Titus.

“These suspects have been arrested for various offenses, including illegal duties, providing illegal security, and illegal escort services while donning military uniforms.

“Their actions have not only compromised the safety of civilians but also tarnished the esteemed image of the Nigerian Army.

“Mr. Abua Jacob, a dismissed soldier, was apprehended on February 7, 2024, at Alaba International Market, Ojo Lagos, for impersonation.

“Mr. Solomon Abraham, Mr. Michael Omieh, Mr. Mohammed Jemilu, and Mr. Dauda Samuel, all dismissed soldiers, were also arrested in separate incidents for similar offences.

“Additionally, Miss Esther Audu and Miss Vivian Titus were arrested for impersonation during operations along various routes in Lagos.”