Nollywood Actor, Sisi Quadri Passes On At 44

Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, a Nollywood actor, also known as Sisi Quadri, has passed on at 44.

Some colleagues in the Yoruba film industry announced Oyebamiji’s death

Announcing his death, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram handle, “You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace”.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learned that the actor died of kidney-related issues.

The revelation was made known by blogger, Seun Oloketuyi via his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the actor, he captioned,

“Developing story @iamsisiquadri was said to have died of kidney-related issues”.

Known for his exceptional comedic talent and his ability to deliver cutting insults with finesse, Sisi Quadri portrayed characters burdened with the responsibility of humorously “yabbing” (mocking) others.

READ MORE: Toyin Lawani Amazes Many As She Mark 42nd Birthday With Lettuce Made Outfit (Photos)

His unique style and comedic timing endeared him to audiences, making him a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry.

While the cause of his death is unknown, reports indicate that he was unwell before his demise.

SEE POST: