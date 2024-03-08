

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State to any Senatorial District.

As outlined in the party’s schedule, the congress to select the gubernatorial candidate is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The sale of expression of interest, nomination forms, and Ad-hoc forms is scheduled from March 7 to March 21, of which March 25 marks the deadline for the submission of completed expression of interest and Ad-hoc forms.

PDP in a Thursday statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said, “The NWC clarifies that the party has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State to any part or area of the State.

“The NWC assures all intending Governorship aspirants and all members of the party in Ondo State of a level playing ground in all Party nomination processes and activities leading to the November 16, 2024, Governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the Governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Party Guideline for the Election.

“The NWC approved the convening of a special meeting of Party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top Party leaders from Ondo State and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among Party stakeholders in the State.

“The NWC urges and emphasises the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in the display of fidelity to the party and work together in the greater interest of the Party and the people of Ondo State who are looking up to the PDP to rescue their State from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024, Governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair and credible.”

Ologunagba further commended the State Party stakeholders for their openness and commitment towards the success of the Party in the forthcoming governorship election.