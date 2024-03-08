Dremo Knocks BNXN Over Tweet To Davido, He Responds

Aboriomo Femi Raymond, also known as Dremo, a famous Nigerian singer, has chastised artist BNXN for heavily criticising Davido in a recent statement.

It should be noted that the internet saw a sudden wave of fury last night, March 7th, as BNXN threw a huge shade at Davido.

The dispute began when one Davido fan commented that BNXN is a mid-level talent, prompting BNXN to cast shade at the fan’s favourite.

Davido responded to this by unfollowing him on Instagram, while Dremo also chastised BNXN for the message.

He said that the tweet was extremely demeaning to Davido and that he couldn’t be tweeting in that manner knowing that followers will inevitably exaggerate it.

Taking to X, Dremo tweeted,

“@BNXN that tweet was mad disrespectful bro, you can’t be tweeting like you don’t know fans will blow shit out of proportion cos you clearly knew what you were doing , there are different ways to defend your artiste.”

BNXN responded to this by caving in to criticism and expressing regret for his remarks.

“No yawa. I’m sorry,’ he wrote.

