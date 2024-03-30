Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service To Begin Operations In April – FG

The Federal Government, on Friday, announced a postponement in the commencement of train services on the crucial Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line.

The delay marks a shift from the originally planned launch at the end of March, signalling a temporary setback in the execution of one of the key infrastructural projects under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister for Transportation, Saidu Alkali, disclosed the revised schedule during an inspection visit to the site in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the delay was necessitated by unforeseen challenges encountered by the contractors responsible for the project’s execution.

Despite expressing dissatisfaction with missing the initial deadline, the Minister conveyed confidence in the project’s progress and the revised timeline for its completion.

Alkall said, “This is the second time I am in Port Harcourt for the inspection of the rail line since I assumed office as the Minister of Transportation.

“They gave us March for commencement of operation, but am sure while they were doing the inspection there were some observations, and because of exigencies and technicalities of the work, it has been extended to April, because March is already 29 today.

“They had given us a definite commitment that by April, they will be able to put Port Harcourt to Aba into use, and it is not only Port Harcourt to Aba alone, I am trying also to get the commitment of how soon they can link the rail line to Port Harcourt Port and also Onne Port, so that we would be able to start from the two seaports to Aba.

“Not really that I am not satisfied with the level of work done, but you know when somebody has given you a deadline, and the deadline didn’t really work, of course you will be dissatisfied with the failed deadline he gave you ab-initio. But if somebody promises you March and is able to deliver in April, I think you can manage with that.”