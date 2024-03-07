Shettima Hands Over 200 New Stores To Traders At Adire Market In Ogun (Pictures)

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has announced the handover of 200 newly refurbished stores to 400 entrepreneurs at the popular Asero Adire market in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, made this known in a statement via its X handle, on Wednesday.

The statement partly reads: “Offering a lifeline for traders in Ogun State, Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced the handover of 200 newly refurbished stores for use to 400 entrepreneurs at the popular Asero Adire market in Abeokuta.

“The beneficiaries will use the stores free of charge for a period of one year, after which they will be charged discounted rates for the use of the facilities.

“The gesture is part of efforts by President Tinubu administration to support small businesses by providing an enabling environment for them to thrive.

“Vice President Shettima announced the gesture on Tuesday at the second edition of the Expanded National MSME Clinics in Abeokuta, Ogun State.”