Renowned Fuji musician Aderemi Aluko, also referred to as Remi Aluko, recently discussed the influence of his younger colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid on the Nigerian music scene in a video.

Aluko, a guest on the EchoRoom podcast who suffered partial blindness in 2013, stated that Nigerian Star Boy revolutionised the way songs were recorded in the industry.

Before Wizkid introduced his approach, songs were five minutes lengthy, according to the Fuji star.

Remi Aluko noted that Wizkid shortened song lengths and inspired other artists to do the same.

While speaking, he said,

“Wizkid was the one that changed the method of recording songs, before songs used to be 5mins long until Wizkid came and made it shorter with his style.”

See some comments to his assertion,

topceevibzbeat: “I don’t believe that even tho I’m a wizkid fan. Omah came in with that 1-2 mins track..” seantero_choko: “Mumu talk.”

iam_jemil: “What’s Remi saying? Wiz changend Wetin?”

omobasatty: “Na living legend Dey talk !!!!!!!!!!! we have a song together.”

