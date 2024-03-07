Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor turned gospel preacher, has slammed his colleagues for being envious of him and dragging him for the past two years.

In an interview with Our Naija Podcast, the gospel preacher revealed that some of his colleagues have been dragging him for the past two years over something they know nothing about.

Despite all the dragging and criticism, he is still here and performing better than the majority of them.

He made the point that most of his colleagues who have been criticising him are simply doing it out of jealously.

They are envious of him because some of them haven’t earned more than N150k per movie in the last ten years, and they don’t grow.

In his words,

“For over two years they’ve been dragging me and I’m still here, nothing dey happen na we dey here, doing very well, better than many of them if not all of them, most of the Nollywood people who are against me for something wey no concern them, it’s envy, some of them have not made up to N150,000 in their movie for the past 10yrs”

