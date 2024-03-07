Adunni Ade, a Nollywood actress, has admitted that speaking Yoruba is exhausting for her and occasionally hurts her nerves.

She said this during a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief.

The actress, born to a German-American mother and a Nigerian father of Yoruba heritage, stated that she preferred English, Nigeria’s lingua franca, and that all other languages should be abandoned.

In her words,

“Speaking Yoruba is draining, sometimes it hurts my nerves. The first language that we know in Nigeria is English. Let’s put all the other languages aside.”

She did, however, appreciated her father’s decision to bring her to Nigeria to learn about the Nigerian culture, language, and everything Nigerian.