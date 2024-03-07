Tochi, the late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, broke down in tears as she spoke about her late brother, Chizzy.

During her brother’s memorial service, she revealed that she saved his phone number with an ATM emoji.

Tochi recalled that her brother had saved her name as “Tochi’s sister” on his phone.

In addition, Tochi expressed gratitude to Chizi for his efforts on her behalf and for being more to her than just a friend and confidant during his lifetime.

In her words:

“I’ve been grappling with the words to honour Chizi since I received the devastating news. But on Thursday evening around 7:03 pm, I felt a whisper of silence, a sign that nudged me to express what was in my heart.

“It feels as though God meticulously designed Chizi and me to be siblings. I used to joke that if we weren’t related we would either be sworn enemies or inseparable best friends. Chizi you were not just my brother, you were my confidant, my partner in crime, my best friend.

“I am forever grateful to have experienced a bond with you that transcends words, a love that was unwavering, a sense of protection that was ever constant. Though we must part for now, I take solace in the belief that we will reunite someday.

“Until then, my corporate rockstar rest easy and continue to watch over me from above. You forever reside in my heart. I love you, Chizi.”

