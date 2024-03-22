The family of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has criticised South-East stakeholders for failing to secure his release from the Department of State Services.

Kanu, who has been in detention since June 29, 2021 was denied his bail application by Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday.

In a Thursday statement, Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, questioned why Igbo political leaders had not met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the IPOB leader’s situation since Tinubu assumed office.

“How be it that nobody among Igbo political leaders has reached Tinubu to discuss Nnamdi Kanu’s release almost a year after he came to power?

“Is it not deliberate? Have they not been gaining access to the President concerning other issues? It’s a shame that Kanu is being punished for asking for the freedom of Ndigbo, and the leaders have abandoned him to die in DSS custody,” Emmanuel said.

According to him, some people are benefiting from his incarceration, hence the apparent refusal of the political elite to engage the President in his release.

He added, “Why can’t they go for his release if they truly love the South East? Something is wrong somewhere. They are benefiting from his continued detention, and that’s why they are not making any serious moves to engage Mr President. Don’t forget that some people sponsored his abduction and extraordinary rendition.

“Why should he be abandoned for asking for the freedom of Biafra? He didn’t take up arms against the government, but he was tagged a terrorist. Yet the same government is busy releasing terrorists from detention.”

Emmanuel threatened to expose the beneficiaries of Kanu’s continued incarceration and the insecurity in the Southeast region.

“If they fail to act, Ndigbo and Biafrans at large must hold them responsible. And it may get to a point where the masses may no longer be held back.

“Nobody dies with any secret. Very soon, all those behind Kanu’s continued detention will be exposed. Those benefiting from the insecurity in the South-East are the ones enjoying his continued stay in detention. But nothing lasts forever. One day, they will be out of power,” he declared.