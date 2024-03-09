Unknown Gunmen Murder Farmer In Edo

Suspected gunmen have killed a middle-age man, identified as Danjuma Emokpaire, in his farm on Friday at Ubune-Ivbiaro Community in Owan-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the deceased was attacked by the armed men while leaving the farm after the day’s work.

According to a resident, who spoke to PUNCH on anonymity, said Emokpaire told him and others that he was going to the farm on Friday to plant yam seedlings.

However, they became worried when the deceased was not seen at home on Saturday morning, and they launched a search and discovered him dead at his farm.

The resident said: “There was heavy rainfall on Friday night, so people did not know if he returned from the farm or not. But this (Saturday) morning, when he was not seen around, some persons went to his house and found it locked from the outside.

“So, we went in search for him at the farm and unfortunately, we found him dead. What we see around the scene of the incident indicated that he was attack and kill while on his motorcycle. There was no sign of struggle between him and his assailants.

“The motorbike was damaged, his cutlass and mobile phone were taken away by the murderers. The incident has been reported to the Afuze Divisional Police, and some officers were sent to the community who went with us to the farm.”