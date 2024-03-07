We’re Working On Solution To End Open Grazing In FCT – FCT Minister, Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that his administration is currently working out a solution to put end to open grazing in the FCT area.

The minister made this known while receiving the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, at his office in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He explained that his administration is being very careful with handling the cattle rearers due to the position they hold as indigenes of the FCT, adding that the situation is delicate which requires patience while handling.

He said: We will consult with the herdsmen to see how we will stop [open grazing] because we can not allow cows inside the city,” he had said.

“They can be outside the city because the grasses are outside the city.

“The grasses in the city were planted to beautify the city. It is not that one that they would eat.

“So, we will discuss. It is important. Let us say it, you are driving inside the [Presidential] Villa for example, and you see about 20,000 to 40,000 goats, if foreigners see that, how would they feel?”