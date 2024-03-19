Norbert Young, a top Nollywood actor, has revealed why women earn more than men in Nigeria’s film business.

The 63-year-old Warri-born movie star made the statement during an interview in which he discussed the evolution of Nollywood, pension schemes for senior performers, and how the government may help the film industry grow.

The actor shared his thoughts on the situation, revealing that women earn more money due to their bargaining power.

In his words,

“People love women and what they do because women attract more money. And that doesn’t make them wayward. Women are more gifted than men.

“Although every actor has their own bargaining power and maybe the women are bargaining better.

“But I don’t go asking how much you are paid, and you don’t come asking about my pay. Better is relative, I think it all depends on priorities and what is better for you might not be better for me.”

Speaking on the practice of unwell actors appealing for donations to receive medical assistance on social media, Young stated that because it is Nollywood, everything is magnified and blown out of proportion.

He said,

“If you are on social media you will see many people doing this but everybody thinks it is only in Nollywood. It happens all over the world.”