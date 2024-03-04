“You Bought Me My First Laptop In 2014” – Skit Maker, Sirbalo Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Mr Ibu

Nigerian comedian Sirbalo has conveyed his condolences on the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu.

Recall on Saturday, March 2nd, Mr Ibu passed away.

On his Instagram feed, the content producer shared how Mr. Ibu purchased his first laptop for him in 2014.

While sharing a picture of him with the late actor, he captioned,

“Why do good people die

You bought me my 1st laptop for editing in 2014

when i ran to you and asked you! daddy i want to learn

movie editing.

Rest in peace daddy.”

