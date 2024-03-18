“You Won’t Go Unpunished” – Tinubu Tells Delta Soldiers’ Killers

Barely few days after gruesome killing of 16 soldiers, sent on a peace mission in Delta State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Recall that some military personnel including a commanding officer, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers were murdered in the Okuama community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State last week.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu, in a statement released on Sunday evening, extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, their colleagues and loved ones.

He said: “As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers,” Tinubu said.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident.

READ MORE: Army Captain, Two Majors, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta Communal Clash

“The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.”

“I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our nation safe, strong, and united.

“The officers and men who died in the Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.”

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.”