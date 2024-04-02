273 Lawyers Appointed By Attorney-General Won’t Be Paid — Ondo Govt

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Ebenezer Adeniyan, says the 273 lawyers appointed by Attorney-General Olukayode Ajulo are honorary advisers.

Ajulo, the State Commissioner for Justice, at the weekend, announced the appointment of the lawyers whom he said were technical advisers.

He had said the lawyers would provide invaluable guidance to “reinforce the vision” to be the best public law office in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Adeniyan said the lawyers are advisers and not aides.

“He did not appoint aides. They are lawyers. A lot of his colleagues approached him giving series of advice on how to move the Ondo justice system forward. He counted the number of those that approached him and he thereafter named them as his advisers.

“They are more or less like honorary advisers. He didn’t appoint them as aides into government.

“It’s like constituting an advisory board. He made them like honorary advisers to him so that they can contribute to the development of the justice system in Ondo state. He did not appoint them as aides,” Adeniyan told TheCable.

Asked if they would be paid and if the payment would come from the government’s coffers, Adeniyan replied in the negative.

“They are not going to be paid. They are just to advice him; it’s like a committee to assist. None of them is being given any appointment letter that will spell out any renumeration.

“Nobody is going to pay them because they are not on any payroll. They are not aides, so nobody is paying because they are not going to be on any payroll whether its government’s or personal payroll,” he added.