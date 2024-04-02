Iseyin Monarch Intervenes In King Wasiu Ayinde’s Dispute With His Former Drummer, Ayanlowo

Oba Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Ajirotutu Adeyeri 111, the Aseyin of Iseyin, has intervened in the ongoing feud between King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) and his former lead drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, urging them both to lay down their swords and allow for amicable reunion.

This was said by the traditionalist on Monday in his Iseyin palace, where Ayankunle had come at his invitation to discuss the subject.

Ayankunle accused the Fuji musician of providing a substandard welfare package for his band members, which KWAM1 disputed.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Aseyin made hints that he was forced to intervene in the conflict in order to find a peaceful resolution because Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde and Ayankunle Ayanlowo have close ties to Iseyin one is an in-law, and the other is a son of Ado-Awaye, a community governed by Iseyin local government.

“I have heard what Kunle said about his experience at his work and also listened to the video made by his former boss, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, all I will say is that both of them should allow peace to reign, I told Kunle to stop posting videos, abusing his former boss and has started efforts to reach out to K1 to speak with him and ask for peaceful reconciliation.

“I have read and listened to many angles to the issue from individuals taking sides, but as a monarch, I will want peace and not for this to continue,” Aseyin mentioned.

Ayankunle Ayanlowo, the former lead drummer, informed reporters that he would comply with the request to refrain from doing any aggressive videos or interviews going forward.

He continued by saying that since they were his pillar of support, he would prefer to begin to thank and pray for everyone who came together in support of him when the controversy first surfaced.

“They said I should not attack anyone anymore through social media or live interviews and I have agreed with the monarch, I just want to start by appreciating all those that stood with me during my travail till now, those that heard my voice and have supported me morally, spiritually and financially.

“I pray that the Lord Almighty will not abandon them all, their children will never suffer in their effort to seek survival,” Ayanlowo prayed.