Why Super Eagles Lost AFCON 2023 – OdumoduBlvck Reveals

Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, a well-known rapper, has explained why Nigeria’s Super Eagles lost the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, to Ivory Coast.

During a recent event, the rapper revealed his conviction that Nigeria’s loss of the AFCON title was not predetermined, he fully believe in the concept of ‘Que Sera Sera’, implying that fate was not on the Giants of Africa’s side.

According to OdumoduBlvck, Ivorian and Dortmund player Sebastian Haller played an important part in Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2023 campaign.

He added that the entire competition seems designed to honour and glorify Haller, who battled testicular cancer in 2022 before returning to professional football in January 2023.

Haller scored the winning goal for Ivory Coast in the AFCON 2023 final against Nigeria, sealing the country’s third AFCON title.

OdumoduBlvck saw this occurrence as a sign of fate and a method for the universe to honour Sebastian Haller’s victory over cancer.

“The reason Nigeria lost the cup is because we were never meant to win it. There’s a player called Sebastine Haller for Ivory Coast, he suffered testicular cancer, he played nothing in that match but he was the one that scored the winning goal,” he said in part.