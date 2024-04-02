“Every Man Cheats” – Terry G Admits To Extramarital Affairs (Video)

Gabriel Oche Amanyi, often known by his stage name Terry G, a popular Nigerian artist, has admitted to being unfaithful in his relationship.
Terry G confessed to cheating in an interview with Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast, despite his devotion and respect for his babymama.
He further stated that infidelity is a prevalent behaviour among men, emphasising that it goes beyond his own specific circumstance.
Terry G stated, “I have a babymama, I respect her as if I am married to her but I still wipe outside. Everybody does. I am not a Gospel musician”.
NEDU: “But you still dey wipe outside”.
TERRY G: “Yes, I do.”
