Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has issued a warning to people who criticise him.

The cleric promised to call his critics to the ‘citadel’, where they would discover true power.

Odumeje addressed his members and condemned Nigerians for mocking him on social media.

He swore never to file a lawsuit or call the police against detractors who mocked him on social media.

In his words,

“If you speak against me in media, when I look at the video and watch the way you talk against me, lie. I don’t call police, I don’t call lawyer. I will summon you to citadel and to Santussanitorial. That’s where you will agree that there is power.”