Tiwa Savage Responds To Allegations About Not Supporting Female Artists

Tiwa Savage, a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, has responded to charges that she does not support her female peers.

While responding to the tale, she claimed that she had worked with several female singers.

Tiwa Savage responded to individuals who accused her of neglecting other female musicians with a quick outburst on her Instagram story.

The mother of one called the speculations about the artist having more female collaborations “bullsh*t narrative” when she was being questioned about them.

READ MORE: Why You Should Keep Your Virginity – Reno Omokri Addresses Single Ladies

“But they ALWAYS want to say TIWA SAVAGE does not like or support female artists. Please who has more female collabs and There is sooo many more not even listed here. Yall miss me with that bull sh$t narrative, I dey hustle money on my mind,” she wrote.

SEE POST: