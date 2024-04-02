Nollywood Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Successfully Undergoes “Emergency Surgery”

Opeyemi Aiyeola, a Nollywood actress, has disclosed she recently had emergency surgery.

She revealed this on her Instagram on Sunday.

According to the actress, her recent vacation led to an unanticipated but successful surgery.

“Got every reason to be grateful to my Jehovah for his mercy and love.

“My 9ja trip that’s usually a working holiday ended up with me having an unplanned + emergency successful surgery, spending my holiday recuperating.

“To my handsome, beautiful, and correct medical team, family and friends, can’t appreciate you all enough for your support, care, and love.

“Good to be back home alive and recuperating well. To everyone who noticed my absence on social media and checked on me, e se modupe o,” she wrote.