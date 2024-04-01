“I Am An Ex-Militant” – Duncan Mighty Recounts

Duncan Mighty, a Nigerian singer, has admitted that he was involved in the Niger Delta crisis.

According to him, God saved his life countless times while he was involved in militancy.

During a recent interview with 3Music in Accra, Ghana, Duncan Mighty said,

“I was involved in the Niger Delta crisis.

“God has saved my life severally. I am a Port Harcourt boy. I am not from Lagos. I come from the South South, from the war zone before the amnesty.

“I have been involved with a lot of community activities that had to do with protecting of our people, oil.

“But when fame came, nobody know I am that boy who was in the creeks back in the days.”

READ MORE: “Young Fela Of Our Generation” – Tosin Silverdam Taunts VeryDarkMan Following His Release From Police Custody

He also mentioned that he was a church drummer before transitioning to secular music.

“I was the first drummer for Christ Embassy in Port Harcourt,” he said.