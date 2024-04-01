“Young Fela Of Our Generation” – Tosin Silverdam Taunts VeryDarkMan Following His Release From Police Custody

Tosin Silverdam, a renowned blogger, has mocked the release of controversial social media critic, Verydarkman from police custody.

On March 31, VeryDarkMan was released after serving a week in prison on charges of cyberbullying and other offences.

Amid his release, images and videos of him circulated on the internet, eliciting various opinions concerning the change in his appearance within that little period.

Tosin Silverdam, while making fun of Verydarkman, wished him well upon his release and exhorts him to do better and refrain from doing the actions that landed him in jail in the first place.

He also referred to himself as VeryMadMan because of his appearance in prison release photos and videos.

“Praise the Lord, I’m the most happiest person right now, so finally they’ve released the number one, the activist of our time, the young Fella of our generation. They should have released him after Easter. Finally he’s out, we no go hear word. Why does he look like a mad man? He spent only one week. Let’s hope he won’t continue with his madness,” he said in part.

SEE POST: