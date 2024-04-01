“I Don’t Regret Supporting Peter Obi But I Faced Consequences” – Ayo Makun Spills

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, often known as AY, has stated why he does not regret supporting Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

During his recent AY LIVE show in Lagos, he indicated that his decision to support Peter Obi was not motivated by politics, but by a desire for change and improvement in Nigeria.

He mentioned how people were urging him to speak up during the election, which he did and ended up paying the price.

Ayo Makun described how his Lagos mansion caught fire unexpectedly, which he feels was owing to his political support.

He also remarked that VeryDarkMan had comparable experiences as a result of his outspokenness.

The comedian advised Nigerians that, after God, the government should be feared and respected.

READ MORE: I Used To Be Studio Errand Boy — Boy Spyce Reveals

In his words,

“I supported Peter Obi, and as I am here, I still stand before you to tell you that I don’t regret supporting Peter Obi.

The decision I made was to support Peter Obi, not because I am a politician but because I want change and I want Nigeria to become better. No be say I be politician, I know nothing about politics, but nobody advised me. People kept saying to me, that my voice must be heard. You have over 25 million followers across all social media platforms. That’s why they heard my voice. As they hear my voice my house burns. After God the next person you should fear and respect is government.

Try government, they will shock you. See what happened to Very Dark Man, he was in a Very Dark cell”.

SEE POST: