Proposed Merger To Oust Tinubu Will Fail – APC Chieftain

Founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, as weighed in on the merger plot by opposition parties to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2027.

In a statement on Sunday, he posited that the current circumstances differ significantly from that of 2015 as Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape has evolved since then.

“Firstly, the likelihood of opposition political parties forging a formidable coalition to unseat the APC, akin to the defeat suffered by the PDP in 2015, is improbable due to differing circumstances,” Okechukwu, who played a pivotal role in the merger committee that birthed the APC as a formidable opposition in 2013, stated.

READ ALSO: Obidients Were Delighted To See Naira Go Downhill – Onanuga

According to him, removing an incumbent President should not be undertaken lightly but should stem from a genuine desire to replace an underperforming administration.

“While it’s acknowledged that Atiku referenced the current socio-economic challenges, President Tinubu maintains a clear focus. In contrast, the landscape in 2015 under President Goodluck Jonathan was marked by bleak prospects,” the former Director General of Voice of Nigeria added.

Recently, initiation of merger talks among certain opposition parties in the country to form a robust coalition against Tinubu has garnered attention.