UNILORIN Expels Five, Suspends 14 Students Over Examination Malpractices, Theft (Pictures)

The University of Ilorin, Kwara State, have expelled 19 students, including six final-year students of the institution over alleged involvement in various offences.
In a statement made available by the school’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Monday, revealed that the approval of expulsion of the affected students by the Vice-Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was a sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th and 221st meetings.
Kunle also added that penalties for the offences committed by the students included rustication for either one semester or one academic session and expulsion.
The affected students were at various academic levels, such as 100, 200, 300, and 400.
FULL LIST OF EXPELLED STUDENTS
1. Adebayo Adeleke
Fac./Dept.: Arts/ Performing Arts Matric No.: 19/15CF012
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
2. Hassan Hanan Adebola
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 22/15CA126
Level: 100
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
3. Amatokwu Evans
Fac./Dept.: Education/Art Education
Matric No.: 20/250D079
Level: 200
Offence: Theft
Penalty: Expulsion
4. Ayodele Samuel Koseunti
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA097
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
5. Toki Opeyemi Ayomide
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA269
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
6. Makinde Usman Ayomide
Fac./Dept.: Arts/Linguistics and Nigeria Languages
Matric No.: 21/15CB165 Level: 200
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
7. Nwachukwu Chinedu Joshua
Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry
Matric No.: 17/55EH116
Level: 400
Offence: Examination Malpractice Penalty: Expulsion
8. Onibiyo Eniola Gideon
Fac./Dept.: Arts/History and International Studies
Matric No.: 19/15CA230
Level: 400
Offence: Misconduct
Penalty: Rustication for one Academic Session
9. Oshinboluro Temitope Joshua
Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Mathematics
Matric No.: 19/56EB106
Level: 400
Offence: Hostel Bedspace Racketeering and Extortion
Penalty: Expulsion
10. Sulaimon Mayowa
Fac./Dept.: Life Sciences/Biochemistry
Matric No.: 20/55EH201
Level: 200
Offence: Examination Malpractice
Penalty: Expulsion
11. Badmus Rasheedat Ajoke
Fac./Dept.: Physical Sciences/Chemistry
Matric No.: 20/56EE068
Level: 200
Offence: Beating a Fellow Student
Penalty: Rustication for one Semester
12. Afolayan Damilola
Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences
Matric No:22/56EB036
Level: 100
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
13. Ajibola Oluwaseyi Temiloluwa
Fac. /Dept:Water Resources & Environmental Engineering /Engineering & Technology
Matric No: 21/30GQ010
Level: 200
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Academic Session
14. Akorede Isiaka Nifemi
Fac./Dept: Mathematics/ Physical Sciences
Matric No:22/56EB036
Level: 100
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
15. Bolanta Taiye Zainab
Fac. /Dept: Industrial Relations and Personnel Management/Engineering & Technology
Matric No: 21/66RP072
Level: 200
Offence: Bedspace Racketeering
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
16. Elegede Favour Emmauel
Fac. /Dept:Physiology /Basic Medical Science
Matric No: 21/46K1B065
Level: 200
Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion
Decision: Rustication for one semester
17. Ojelabi Ibukunoluwa Micheal
Fac. /Dept:Anatomy /Basic Medical Science
Matric No: 20/46KA108
Level: 300
Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion
Decision: Rustication for one semester
18. Okeke Ruth Chinecherem
Fac./Dept: Performing Arts/ Arts
Matric No:21/15CF167
Level:200
Offence: Assault
Decision: Rustication for One Semester
19. Okanle Oluwatimileyin Samuel
Fac. /Dept: Physiotherapy/Basic Clinical Science
Matric No: 20/46KA108
Level: 300
Offence: Admission Racketeering & Extortion
Decision: Expulsion