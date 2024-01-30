400-level Student Of Unilorin Breaks World Haircut Record

A 400-level student of University of Ilorin, identified as Qudus Owoyemi, from the department of Statistics, has set a new world record for the fastest time devoted to complete five skin fade haircuts.

In a publication issued by the school’s press, on Monday, disclosed that the remarkable achievement was accomplished in just 14 minutes, 56 seconds, and 83 milliseconds, surpassing the previous record of 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

It was gathered that the event, which unfolded January 25, 2024, at the University, is expected to make the Guinness World Book of Records listing.

However, Owoyemi, a University scholar with an impressive CGPA of 4.87, performed the feat to the cheers of a captivated audience.

READ MORE: 2023 UTME: “UNILORIN, UNILAG Most Sought After Institutions” – JAMB

The event, according to the statement, was witnessed by the Sub-Dean of Student Affairs, Dr Mohammed Garba, and the Students Union President, Mr Joseph Ologundudu.

In his reaction, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, lauded Owoyemi’s remarkable achievement adding that the University was very proud of his feat.

Egbewole encouraged other students to pursue their passions while assuring that the university’s management would continue to support innovation and lofty ideals that would elevate the institution’s reputation.