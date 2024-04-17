Angry Protesters Storm Benue Road Over Killings By Herdsmen, Call Out FG For Safety

Barely few days after the incessant attacks on indigenes of the Gwer West local Government Area of Benue State, by suspected armed herders, residents of some communities in the council have blocked the Makurdi-Naka road to protest killings in the affected areas.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that about 26 people in three communities were gruesomely killed in the council area by the terrorists.

The Local Government Area Chairman, Henry Agba, told PUNCH that the attack which commenced over the weekend, lasted till Monday leading to the death of the victims, including six personnel of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards and Livestock Guards.

However, the residents who trooped out to protest accused the state government of not implementing the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

One of the protesters, a former local government chairman of Gwer West, Francis Ayagah, called on the federal government to ensure the safety of his people.

Francis said: “The renewed insecurity in the area was a result of the failure of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, which allows herders to move freely with their cows and arms, which are used to attack the people.”