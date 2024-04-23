Court Reverses Order Upholding Ganduje’s Suspension

The Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’Abba, on Monday, reversed the orders affirming the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Na’abba had last week granted the prayer of the Assistant Secretary of Ganduje ward, Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area, Laminu Sani and Legal Adviser, Haladu Gwanjo (plaintiffs) for an order to affirm the suspension of the former Kano State Governor.

The plaintiffs were part of the nine ward executives who suspended Abdullahi Ganduje over “anti-party activities.”

However in a new development, the Presiding Judge, squashed and reversed the order suspending Ganduje and granted a fresh interim injunction staying the execution of the order issued by the court on April 17.

He vacated his earlier order upon reading a Motion Ex-Parte together with 27-paragraph affidavit in support and a written address dated the 22nd day of April, 2024 sworn to by one Glory Adah a litigation secretary in the 4th respondent solicitors law firm.

“And after hearing, Mr. L. O. Oyewo Esq, with A. Falana Esq and J. Essiet Esq counsel’s of the 4th Respondent/Applicant.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted staying the execution of the order of interim injunction contained in the ruling of the court delivered on the 17th April, 2024 directing parties to maintain status quo ante as at the 15th day of April, 2024 in relation to the suspension of the 4th respondent/applicant from the 1st respondent by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee pending the hearing and determination of the 4th respondent/applicant Motion on Notice,” the Justice said.