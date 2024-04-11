Dosunmu Market: Lagos Govt To Demolish Buildings For Failing Integrity Test – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Thursday, reiterated its plans to demolish buildings that fail integrity test.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known when he visited Dosunmu Market on the Lagos Island which was gutted by fire on Tuesday.

Recall that at least 14 buildings were engulfed by inferno which resulted in the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Sanwo-Olu said: “A lot of residential apartments have been turned to warehouses. I am saying without any iota of doubt that more buildings will go down.

“I just finished the assessment of a very unfortunate, but preventable disaster.

“Access was denied to the first responder to the fire for a couple of hours. This fire started more than 48 hours ago and is still alive.

“At the last count, we have about 14 houses that have been affected, and more may go down after the extensive test.”

“What I have seen here is what could have been prevented. We do not have a full report yet, so I do not want to speculate.

“From the initial report, it was gross carelessness.”

“We will bring down any property that does not conform to our rules and regulations of construction.

“We cannot allow anyone to put the lives and property of others and the environment at risk.

“We will support those affected by the fire so they can get back on their feet, however.

“There are more progressive things we ought to be doing than to be spending scarce resources on avoidable accidents.”