Gov Sanwo-Olu Shuts Popular Lagos Market After Fire Incident

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has closed down Dosunmu Market in Lagos Island following a fire incident on Tuesday.

Recall that no fewer than 14 buildings were engulfed by the fire, and four structures collapsed as a result of the incident.

However, the fire was reportedly caused by the careless refuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings.

Disclosing this to the public, after his visitation to the market, Sanwolu, via a Facebook post, wrote: “Dear Lagosians, following the tragic fire at Dosunmu Market, I visited the site to assess the damage and meet with affected individuals.

“The fire, a result of mishandling flammable materials, led to significant loss. We have initiated a full investigation to determine the cause and implement stricter safety protocols.

“An integrity test on standing structures is now mandatory, and Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning will intensify its efforts to enforce building codes and prevent misuse of residential properties. We cannot overlook the safety of our citizens.

“I assure all affected that we are exploring every avenue to assist you and prevent future incidents.”