‘I Never Threatened Tinubu’s Wife, Have No Business With Her’ — Bauchi Cleric Reveals

Shortly after going viral for threatening President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, popular Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Idris Abdul’aziz, has said he never did such.

Recall that in February, the Chief Imam of Dusten-Tanshi Jumma’ah Mosque Bauchi attracted responses after a video clip of him threatening the life of the First Lady surfaced on the internet.

Abdul’aziz had declared that Remi Tinubu deserved to die for her Christian faith.

The Islamic teacher was also quoted to have described the Muslim-Muslim ticket that brought President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, to power as a scam.

Unfazed, the First Lady reacted saying that at the age of 64, she should not fear death.

However, Abdul’aziz, who denied claims that he threatened Oluremi spoke at his first public appearance after his return from self-imposed exile, stated that he has no business with the President’s wife.

According to him, he has never commented on President Tinubu let alone his wife.

Speaking while closing this year’s Ramadan commentary of the Holy Qur’an in Bauchi yesterday, the cleric said: “I have no business with her whatsoever and I don’t even know her correct name. I have never commented on her husband, the president, let alone her. I don’t have anything to do with the wife of the president. It was a smearing campaign orchestrated from Bauchi to cause disaffection between me and the wife of the president. Two groups are responsible for this.”

He described the allegations against him as a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“I challenge those behind this to bring forward authentic video or audio evidence where I was quoted issuing a threat to the wife of the president,” Daily Post quoted the cleric saying.