Influencers Guild Contacts BBNaija Organisers Over Debts Owed To Season 7 Winner, Phyna

The Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild, PCCSIGN, has written to the organisers of Big Brother Naija, Multichoice Nigeria, regarding an outstanding debt owed to one of its members, ijeoma Josephina Otabor, nicknamed Phyna, who won Season 7 of the reality show.

Recall few days prior, Phyna called out the show organisers, noting that her full prize had not been awarded to her yet and they’re planning on starting a new edition.

PCCSIGN in the letter, a copy of which was released on Monday on its Instagram page, stated that Phyna was still owed a portion of the money she earned from the competition two years prior.

The letter partly read: “We, the Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making, and Influencers Guild (PCCSIGN), writes to you on behalf of ijeoma Josephina Otabor known as “Phyna’, a valued member of our guild, regarding the outstanding debts owed by Quidax Global – 1BTC= $70, 052.00, Seven-Up Bottling Company (Pepsi)-1 year supply of Pepsi products, Travelbeta – A trip for 2 to Dubai, and Evans Industries (Unik Soap) – 1 year supply of soap product, which constitute part of the prizes she won as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 (Level Up), held from July 23rd to October 2nd, 2022.”

The Guild encouraged Multichoice to facilitate the distribution of the prizes owing to Phyna by the aforementioned firms, emphasising the importance of Big Brother Naija franchise sponsors upholding their commitments to the show’s winners.

“Failure to fulfill promised prizes not only reflects poorly on the sponsors but also undermines the integrity of the show and raises doubts in the public opinion,” the statement added.