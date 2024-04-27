“My Father’s Wealth Was Big Challenge To Me When I Started Music” – Davido

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, nicknamed Davido, has stated that his success in the entertainment world stems from his morals rather than his wealthy origins.

On the American podcast ‘Business Untitled,’ Davido noted that many from wealthier backgrounds than him have attempted to carve out a space for themselves in the entertainment world but have not been as successful as he is.

“There are many billionaires in Nigeria, even richer than my father… And there are people [billionaire’s children] who have tried to do what I have tried to do: music, entertainment, business. But mine has been successful because of my values,” he said.

READ MORE: My Father Gave Me My Stage Name, Davido – Singer Reveals

“The biggest challenge I had when I started music was that my father is wealthy. But I got accepted for one reason and that reason is that I am good, talented. I don’t think I would have ever been accepted if I wasn’t good at what I do.”