PDP NEC Okays Wike’s Ally, Damagum As Acting Chairman

As the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum has retained his position.

Recall that the PDP, on Thursday, conducted its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Party’s secretariat in Abuja.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, in a communique issued after the meeting, said the NEC urged all members to continue to work together for the success of the Party for the benefit of Nigerians.

“NEC charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and indeed all members of the PDP to close ranks, put aside every personal or group interests and work together in the overall effort to reposition and return the PDP to power at the center in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“Consequently, NEC received and approved the Timetable for Party Congresses across the country.

“NEC also approved the Reconstitution of the Party Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees to further ensure the stability of the Party.

“Similarly, NEC approved the extension of the life of the Party Constitution Amendment Committee to allow it to receive new amendment proposals for inclusion in its deliberation and final report for consideration by NEC.

“NEC commended the efforts of the National Working Committee in its effort towards rebranding the Party including the new look PDP Logo which is widely accepted by Party members and Nigerians in general.

“NEC charges all Party members to continue to work together for the success of the PDP for the benefit of Nigerians and sustenance of Democracy in our country,” Ologunagba said.

The camp of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had moved to have Damagum return to his position as Deputy National Chairman (North) to let the North-Central produce a substantive National Chairman to complete the truncated tenure of the immediate past chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

They also moved against Damagum, over allegations that he was working for Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State Governor and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike led a group of five PDP governors that rebelled against Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

It was gathered that the Atiku camp has returned to the drawing board to re-strategise.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, while fielding questions from newsmen after the NEC meeting, expressed delight that contrary to expectations of the Party’s enemies, the meeting was held in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said: “ You can see there was no dissension and rancour. It was planned that the party will have an implosion. PDP is more than that. This party is a united party that is guided by experience and constitutionality.

“There were a lot of permutations and mischievous thinking outside there. We looked at all the issues and we worked along our guidelines and constitution. There is no problem, dissension or problem among members.”

Speaking shortly after the NEC meeting, Damagum told reporters that the position he occupied was not a matter of life and death matter for him.

“This is not a matter and life and death. I am still an elected member of this NEC. Even If I revert to deputy national chairman I’m still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not arise,” he said.