Rivers Crisis: Police Arrest Fubara’s Loyalists At PDP NEC Meeting In Abuja

At least two persons, reportedly loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, including a serving member of the state House of Assembly, representing Aboada West Constituency, Sokari Goodboy, were allegedly arrested in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday.

It was gathered that the police also arrested a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, identified as Ezebunwo Ichemati.

Fubara’s loyalists were reportedly arrested by policemen outside the venue of the National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP in Abuja.

In a viral video spotted on X, a lady, who claims to be a member of Fubara’s media team, alleged that the two men were arrested on the orders of a local government chairman in Rivers State.

She said: “All of us, the media team that came from Rivers State, were together. The next thing he (the LG Chairman) pointed that they should arrest the serving Assembly member representing the good people of Aboada West.

“The next thing, the LGA chairman started giving them instructions. He attacked Ezebunwo and tore his shirt.

“We don’t even know what we are doing here, because he has ordered that they should arrest all of us.”

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Jerry Omotsegunwa, confirmed the incident and called for their immediate release.

Jerry said: “They were there in solidarity, so why should they be arrested? Were they the only ones there in solidarity?

“A lot of governors also came with their people and coming to pick some people on the order of an individual is not good at all. So, they should be released immediately.”