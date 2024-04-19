IGP Egbetokun Withdraws Officers Attached To Yahaya Bello



The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all force operatives attached to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

According to reports, the order for the withdrawal was contained in a police wireless message.

The document with reference number CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 read in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Recall that the Nigerian Immigration Service placed the former Governor on its watchlist after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission declared him wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn.