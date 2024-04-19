Olabode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Party is working on reconciling its members including the Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, PDP does not want to start ‘firing’ but reconcile all aggrieved members by settling the rift created from the 2023 general election.

He spoke against the backdrop of Wike attending PDP National Executive Council, NEC, meeting despite serving under the All Progressives Congress, APC, government.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, George said: “There is a standing committee. They are going to add more members to do a post-mortem analysis.

“We don’t want to start firing because there are one or two people that are still thinking about the past. The party must move on.

“It is an issue in the party. It should not be resolved in the marketplace,” the PDP chieftain said, insisting “We are going to settle our own matters like a family.”

Wike fell out with the PDP hierarchy during the 2023 presidential election.

The Minister and his G-5 group chose to work for other presidential candidates other than PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

Wike’s action brought a divide in the Party with his insistence on Southern candidate leading to the removal of former National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.