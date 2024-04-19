PDP Crisis: “Chairmanship Not A Matter Of Life And Death” – Damagum

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum, has revealed that the National Chairmanship of the party is not a life and death.

Damagum led this out on Thursday, in Abuja, while answering question on how he survived the race, adding that as Deputy National Chairman, he remains a member of the National Working Committee.

He also added that there is need to constitute a strong reconciliation committee to unite many aggrieved members, especially those who fell out during the last party primaries.

Damagum said: “This is not a matter of life and death. I am still an elected member of this NWC. Even If I revert to deputy national chairman I’m still a member of NWC. The issue of surviving or not does not emerge.”

“We must as urgent as possible reposition and strengthen the party for effective and constructive opposition; bringing on the table acceptable alternatives of policies and programmes in the governance of our dear nation; we must also as a matter of necessity bring the concerns of Nigerians to the forefront of political discourse.”