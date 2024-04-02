“Political Vampires” – Wike Slams Rivers PDP Leaders For Supporting Gov Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has berated some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State.

The former Rivers governor labeled them as “political buccaneers, blasted the PDP leaders in the state for declaring support for his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

It was gathered that party’s leaders in the State, Abiye Sekibo; National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus; ex-governorship aspirant, Celestine Omehia; and ex-lawmaker, Austin Opara; had last week declared their support for Fubara and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike.

However, the FCT Minister, on Tuesday, while addresing journalists in Abuja, said that Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Opara were all expired politicians not worthy to be called “elder statesmen”.

He said: “The other day, I saw a political conference organised by transactional politicians. Political vampires, political buccaneers.

“Do you know who is called an elder stateman? An elder statesman is someone who must have integrity; who must not be here today and be there tomorrow.

“Today, they are not only serving a boy but they are waiting for him on the road. Do they have integrity?

“The same people who said this governor was a neophyte, how can they bring themselves to support him?

“They wrote a petition when this governor wanted to collect his certificate in PDP, they carried a rumour on how he became chairman and that he is being looked for by EFCC.

“They said he was not coming to PDP national secretariat but they were surprised that the governor went to the PDP secretariat.

“He (Fubara) wants to be on his own with these political vampires who are always sucking. My pity for them.”

“They are calling Nigerians to support Tinubu. That me, I am a selfish person. All of them were in power but what did they do for their people?”