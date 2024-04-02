Turkish League Disciplinary Committee To Grill Super Eagles Player For Beating Pitch Invader

Super Eagles and Fenerbahce player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, is to appear before the Turkish Football Federation Disciplinary Committee for punching a pitch invader during a chaotic on-pitch brawl that occurred after Fenerbahce’s 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League.

The Nigerian, alongside two of his club teammates, are also to appear before the Disciplinary Committee for various offences.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Osayi-Samuel was spotted in a viral video on social media, where he was seen punching a pitch invader.

According to the Turkish Football News Update, on Monday, ‘Trabzonspor has been referred for events on the field and not following guidelines.

The club trainer, Egemen Korkmaz, Fenerbahce player Bright Osayi-Samuel, administrator Kursat Ciftlik and Okan Ozkan have been charged with fighting.

However, Fenerbahce players Jayden Oosterwelde and Irfan Can Egribat have also been referred for fighting and sportsmanship actions.

Osayi-Samuel who has been tipped to a move to the Premier League could face a lengthy ban of as much as 10 matches, according to the rules and regulations of the Turkish FA.