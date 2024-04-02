Kidnapped Delta Students Regain Freedom

The students abducted in Delta State by gunmen have regained their freedom.

Recall that the students were abducted while traveling along the East-West Delta highway in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.

A security source, had said a Sienna bus transporting the group of students coming from Calabar in Cross River State was hijacked within the Evwreni axis.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, demanded a ransom of N10 million.

Edafe Bright, the State Police Public Relations Officer, however confirmed that the “nine” students have regained their freedom.

The confirmed their release via X on Tuesday.

“All nine of the victims have regained their freedom,” he posted.

It’s, however, not immediately clear if ransom was paid to secure the release of the students or a rescue operation was carried out by the police to secure their freedom.