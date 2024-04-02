‘Stop Jungle Justice, It’s Criminal Act’ — Police Warn Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says jungle justice is a violation of human rights, hence, it must end.

In a statement on Monday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, said jungle justice affects the effective administration of justice.

His comment stems from a report recieved from a man by the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters of Lagos State on the 25th of March, 2024.

The man, along Shonde Street, Itire, reported that a “group of hoodlums were vandalizing his vehicle and he raised an alarm which led to the arrest of one of the vandals.”

He further added that the “vandal was handed over to one Agunbiade Adekunle ‘m’, the security guard of the street, who then resorted to killing and setting the vandal ablaze.”

The guard, Adejobi said, has been “arrested and will be charged to court for murder. There are other similar cases recorded across the country that have been condemned and hindered the smooth investigation and prosecution of many cases.”

According to him, it is important that civilians and local vigilante groups understand the brutality of taking the law into their own hands and its attendant consequences.

Adejobi added that jungle justice has been “condemned for many obvious reasons, particularly as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system.”

“The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the act of jungle justice and urged the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands by way of using jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings as a way of bringing justice to criminals

“Jungle justice is a criminal act and grave violation of human rights that threatens the fabric of a civilized society, perpetuating a cycle of violence, prejudice, and lawlessness.

“It undermines the authority of legitimate institutions and weakens the rule of law.

“Jungle justice is a dangerous and regressive practice that has no place in a civilized society. Instead of promoting justice, it breeds violence, fear, and injustice.

“It is imperative that communities reject vigilantism and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that justice is served through fair and transparent legal processes. Only then can we truly uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and equality for all,” the statement added.