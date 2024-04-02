Davido Debunks Claims Of Being Arrested In Uganda

David Adeleke, often known as Davido, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, recently clarified the situation on social media in response to reports that he had been detained.

He declared on his Instagram story that the rumours were untrue. He went on to say that he had never before been detained, neither in Nigeria nor anywhere else in the world.

The singer expressed how he finds the fabrication of allegations irresponsible, regardless of the fact that it was made on April Fool’s Day.

He further said that his lawyer is pursuing legal action against all of the media outlets that are guilty for spreading falsehoods.

He also praised his supporters for their unwavering support.

The statement read,

“SETTING RECORD STRAIGHT ON FALSE ARREST REPORTS

Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls.

I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria.

I’d also like to note that I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career.

I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of

“April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinfor-mation.

Thank you for your continued support. Our blessings are from God. I love you all.

Sincerely,

Davido”

SEE POST: