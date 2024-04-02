Joseph Odemuyiwa, the immediate past Senior Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Vocational and Technical Education, is dead.

The Professor of Business Education reportedly died on Tuesday in an accident on his way to Ibadan.

Lawmaker representing Remo North State constituency, Dickson Awolaja, confirmed Odemuyiwa’s death

“I just confirmed from a friend not long ago. Prof was said to be going to Ibadan when he had the accident. This is sad,” Awolaja told Punch.

Odemuyiwa, aged 66 was once a lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, as well as Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun both owned by the State Government.