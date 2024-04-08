Stop Programming Your Children To Be Lifelong Employees – Reno Omokri Says

Reno Omokri, a former Presidential Aide, has urged parents to quit raising their children to be lifetime servants.

He delivered the advise in a post on his X account on Sunday, April 7.

Reno warned parents not to ask their children about the work they want to do when they grow up, rather ask what they want to do.

He further said by so doing, ones children would know they need to do something and not necessarily work somewhere.

He tweeted,

“Never ask your child where they want to work when they grow up.

“You are subliminally programming them to be lifelong employees.

“It may be too late for you to be great, but don’t project your children to live by your limitations.

“Instead, ask them what they want to do when they grow up.

“That way, they understand that they should grow up to do things, and not necessarily to work somewhere.

“Elon Musk does things. So do Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Dangote.

“Don’t frame the question to your children as if life is only about going to school, getting a job and retiring at 65. That is your life. It is not automatically theirs.

“They can be doers instead of workers!”