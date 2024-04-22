Two Officers, Four Soldiers Killed In Niger Terrorist Attack

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of four soldiers and two officers who were killed over the weekend during an ambush by terrorists in Niger state.

Disclosing this to the public on Sunday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Manor General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said that the troops were ambushed while on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area.

Nwachukwu said that the troops, despite the ambush, engaged the terrorists and eliminated several of them.

He added that some weapons were also recovered.

The statement reads: “Troops of 1 Division Nigerian army deployed at Allawa and Erena, while on a fighting patrol to Karaga village in Shiroro local government area of Niger State had an encounter in an ambush staged by terrorists on 19 April 2024.

“Troops gallantly fought through the ambush and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment.

“Sadly, the troops suffered a temporary setback as 6 personnel comprising 2 officers and 4 soldiers paid the supreme price.

Also confirming the incident, a source during a interview with The cable, said that the soldiers were killed when the armoured personnel carrier (APC) being used by the troops developed a fault.

The source said: “The armoured personnel carrier of the soldiers developed a fault during the encounter which forced the troops to retreat.

“The soldiers lost their men, including the two captains in Allawa and Erena. Six soldiers died during the gun battle. A hunter was also killed during the attack.”